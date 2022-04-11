BOSTON (WHDH) - Preparations are underway at the finish line of the Boston Marathon ahead of next week’s 126th running of the race.

Crews have started to assemble scaffolding on Boylston Street with just one week remaining until tens of thousands of runners descend upon the city.

The 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston will once again take place over Patriots’ Day weekend on Monday, April 18.

The 125th Boston Marathon was held in October 2021 after it was delayed 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

