BOSTON (WHDH) - Preparations are underway for the 127th Boston Marathon, taking place on Monday, April 17.

A big part of the annual race is the starting line on Main Street in Hopkinton, which is getting a fresh coat of paint on Wednesday.

Officials say the finish line in Copley Square will be installed Thursday morning.

The Boston Marathon started in 1897 and has continued as the city’s Patriots’ Day tradition.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)