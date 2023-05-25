BOSTON (WHDH) - Preparations continued Thursday one day before this year’s Boston Calling festival is set to begin on the Harvard Athletic Campus in Allston.

The three-day music festival will kick off on Friday and continue through Sunday. The Foo Fighters will headline Friday’s schedule, while the Lumineers and Paramore will headline Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The rest of the festival’s lineup includes more than 40 other acts set to perform across four stages.

As fans flock to Harvard, they will be encountering at least one schedule change following an announcement on Thursday from festival organizers.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, originally scheduled to perform on Friday, will drop off the lineup due to an illness, organizers said. Boston’s own Dropkick Murphys is now scheduled to join the festival, taking the stage at 5:55 p.m. while the band, the National, slides into the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ original slot at 7:05 p.m.

