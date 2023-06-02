BOSTON (WHDH) - Athletes from around the world are set to come together in Boston Saturday for the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series opener.

SKY7-HD was over the scene Thursday, where some divers could be seen practicing for the event.

As the World Series gets underway, participants will dive at least 70 feet from a platform at the top of the Institution of Contemporary Art in Seaport.

Seaport is the only site in North America that will host a stop on this year’s World Series schedule. After Boston, the competition will travel to Paris, France on June 18 before heading to other international locations.

“It’s very serious,” said diver David Colturi of the sport of cliff diving. “It’s lots of training. It’s very hard — heavy impacts. So, you really got to work year round, every day to be able to handle this.”

“I think the one with the least experience is almost 10 years of experience already,” said sports director Orlando Duque. “So, it takes a lot to build up to these heights but these guys have done all the work and they’re prepared to do it.”

Though the Boston cliff diving event is free to attend, organizers have urged spectators to arrive early when gates open at 10 a.m. to secure a good viewing location. The competition itself is scheduled to start at 12 p.m.

Boston previously hosted a stop on the Cliff Diving World Series last year.

