BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual Boston Dominican Parade and Festival on Sunday in Boston.

The parade forms at Hyde Square in Jamaica Plain around 11 a.m. and proceeds down Centre Street and Columbus Avenue, and ends with a festival at Franklin Park.

Police are reminding the public that the event is family-oriented; public consumption of alcohol, unauthorized vehicles/motorcycles on the route, and fireworks are strictly prohibited by the Boston Police Department.

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