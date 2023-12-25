MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers are hard at work preparing a meal for the homeless and less fortunate in Malden on Christmas.

For more than 30 years, a congregation from a temple in Peabody have prepared the free holiday feast on Christmas Day.

The meal includes preparing more than 900 pounds of roast beef and 850 pounds of potatoes.

Volunteer Dr. John Weiner said the “army of volunteers” started around 1:30 a.m. to prepare more than 1,900 meals.

