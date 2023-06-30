BOSTON (WHDH) - Preparations were underway Friday just days away from this year’s July 4th Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Esplanade.

While crews worked to set the stage with lights, cameras and the sound system needed for the show, public safety officials told 7NEWS they also have security in place and are ready for big crowds.

“Visitors here on the fourth will see many uniformed troopers, police officers, members of the National Guard and DCR rangers,” said State Police Interim Superintendent Colonel John Mawn. “They will also see numerous K9 teams from the state police and our local state and federal partners.”

There will be security on the Charles River and in the sky above.

Where some security will be visible, what the public does not see is the intelligence gathering that goes on leading up until the holiday.

Speaking this week, officials said there are no credible threats to the Fireworks Spectacular. Still, officials said they want the public to stay alert.

“What concerns us most are lone actors who self-radicalize with little or no warning and look to attack soft targets with easily accessible weapons,” said Assistant Special Agent Jason Cromartie of the FBI’s Boston division.

As a result, with just days ago until this year’s Pops concert and fireworks display, organizers want to remind those coming to the esplanade not to bring coolers on wheels, backpacks, weapons, grills, alcohol, glass containers and cans or drones

Though COVID-19 concerns are not as worrisome as years past, the health of everyone is also always front and center.

“If you’re not feeling well that day, maybe that’s not the best day to come down and camp out in the sun all day for that,” said Boston EMS Chief James Hooley. “It would be better to take advantage of watching it on TV.”

The July 4th concert is always free, part of what Dennis Alves of the Boston Symphony Orchestra described as “the BSO’s gift to Boston and beyond.”

You can also watch the Boston Pops July 4th Spectacular on 7NEWS.

The show is produced by and is also airing on Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio.

The show is sponsored by Morgan Stanley.

Tune in at 8 p.m. on July 4 to catch all the excitement.

