BOSTON (WHDH) - Preparations are underway in South Boston for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the city and be a boon for local businesses.

The iconic event provides a major boost to bars and restaurants near the parade route and across the city and also an opportunity for merch-sellers looking to dish out some green gear to those in attendance.

Liquor sales will be limited in parade day, with liquor stores and bars both closing early.

Boston police are warning residents to keep an eye on their beverages while celebrating amid an ongoing issue with reports of spiked drinks among revelers.

