FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Preparations were underway in Foxboro Monday ahead of Beyonce’s planned concert at Gillette Stadium this week.

The star is set to take the stage on Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, SKY7-HD captured video of crews assembling the stage itself.

Beyonce will be at Gillette Stadium as part of her ongoing Renaissance World Tour. Her show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The MBTA is running a special event train from Boston to Foxboro for the Beyonce concert and recently announced 150 new tickets for the train that went on sale at 3 p.m. Monday. Those interested in buying a concert train ticket can do so through the MBTA Commuter Rail’s mTicket app.

Outside Foxboro, major music tours are also scheduled to come to Fenway Park this week, with Pink taking the stage on Monday and Tuesday and Fall Out Boy performing on Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)