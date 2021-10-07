BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s going to be a Marathon Monday unlike any other in Boston

The springtime staple, being run in the fall, comes with some noticeable changes this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All runners are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative test before getting their bibs.

The race will have a rolling start for the first time and there will be a much smaller field size with about 20,000 runners compared to more than 30,000 in normal years.

“All of the other runners will have a special card to show up at a specific time that they have to adhere to,” said Dr. Pierre d’Hemecourt, Boston Marathon co-medical director.

Masks will be required in all enclosed spaces are spectators are encouraged to avoid gathering in large crowds along the route.

Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Boston Division, says the agency is focused on stopping any threat to the race.

“At this point in time neither, the FBI nor any other agency in the United States government is aware of any specific or credible threat directed at this year‘s race,” he said.

Marathon participants can learn more about this year’s protocol here.

