BOSTON (WHDH) - Preparations were underway in Boston Tuesday ahead of the 2024 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

Flying over the Charles River, SKY7-HD spotted crews setting up the fireworks barge that will be used for Thursday’s show. Nearby, on the Charles River Esplanade, crews were setting up the stage for Thursday’s musical performances.

Performances will begin at 8 p.m. at the Hatch Shell. In addition to the Pops, the slate of musical performers will include Broadway star Kelli O’Hara, rock and country group The Mavericks, singer Darlene Love, and the Singing Sergeants from the US Air Force Band.

Fireworks will begin over the Charles River at 10:30 p.m.

The event is free to the public.

There will be several road closures around the Esplanade to make way for the fireworks spectacular. With limited parking and expected difficult driving conditions, organizers have urged attendees to use public transportation, which will be free on all MBTA trains, buses, ferries and on the Commuter Rail after 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Numerous security measures will be in place as officials look to keep the fireworks spectacular safe for all attendees.

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will be broadcast on 7NEWS. The show is produced by and also airing on Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio. It is sponsored by Herb Chambers.

