Preparations underway for first major snowstorm of the season

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Road crews and utility companies are preparing to combat a powerful nor’easter that is expected to bring heavy snow, rain, and wind to Massachusetts this weekend.

The jackpot for snowfall totals could be Worcester County, with the season’s first major storm expected to dump up to a foot of snow in the area on Saturday.

Eversource spokesman Reid Lamberty said out-of-state crews will be ready to assist local workers if widespread power outages become an issue.

Whiteout conditions are expected in the county due to gusty winds that will accompany the storm and up to two inches of snow per hour is possible.

The Worcester Department of Public Works has a fleet of plows on standby and plentiful piles of road salt.

Local residents were also seen flocking to hardware stores to buy snowblowers, shovels, and ice melt.

A citywide parking ban will also be in effect in Worcester.

