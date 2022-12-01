BOSTON (WHDH) - Preparations are underway in Boston for the royal visit to the city’s main event — the award show during which the Prince and Princess of Wales will present a winner with the Earthshot Prize.

The conclusion to the royal highnesses trip to Boston will be a stop at the MGM Music Hall, where Prince William and Princess Catherine will award the Earth Shot prize to a deserving organization.

Buildings across the city have already been illuminated green in recognition of the environmental awards.

The royal motorcade made its way to the music hall Thursday night so the couple could prepare for the event.

Notable elements to Friday’s show include a “green carpet” that will be made of recycled material, LED battery-operated light fixtures, and three acres of locally-grown plants. There will be a ban on single-use plastic, the set will be recyclable and reusable and nothing new will have been purchased for production.

Fans of the royals lined up outside the music hall late Thursday night for a chance to get a glimpse of the couple.

