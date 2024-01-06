WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Road crews are out in force Saturday pre-treating roads and preparing for the season’s first major snowstorm.

Some communities are bracing for up to a foot of snow before the storm moves out of the region.

Residents who spoke with 7NEWS said they were making the necessary preparations, including filling their gas tanks and buying last-minute food items.

