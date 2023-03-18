BOSTON (WHDH) - Preparations are underway for the annual South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade and this will be the first year since the pandemic that the parade will continue along its full traditional route.

Officials are warning the thousands of people who are expected to attend the parade to plan ahead and leave extra time for their commute amid ongoing restrictions on several MBTA lines.

The commuter rail will be running extra trains in anticipation of the crowds.

The parade is set to kick off at 1 p.m.

