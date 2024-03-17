BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police will have an increased presence throughout the city Sunday as residents head to South Boston to take part in the annual South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade and other festivities across the area.

Police are reminding those who come into the city to take advantage of public transit and celebrate responsibly.

The route will be West Broadway to East Broadway to P Street to East Fourth Street to K Street to East Fifth Street to G Street to Thomas Park (southerly arm) to Telegraph Street to Dorchester Street ending at Dorchester Avenue.

The Saint Patrick’s Day Road Race begins on West Sixth Street at the Boys & Girls Club at 11 a.m.

Learn more about the parade route and related traffic impacts.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest St. Patrick’s Day coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)