FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Preparations are underway ahead of upcoming Taylor Swift shows at Gillette Stadium beginning later this week.

SKY7-HD was overhead in Foxboro on Tuesday, where crews could be seen working to set up the stage for the shows.

This weekend’s shows will be the star’s 11th, 12th and 13th shows at Gillette Stadium as she continues her ongoing Eras tour.

Taylor Swift is coming to New England this week after wrapping up three shows in Philadelphia.

She noted both her Philadelphia shows and her upcoming shows in a tweet Tuesday morning, writing in part, “Philly was a dream, honestly.”

“I love you all so much and am counting down the hours til Foxborough!” she continued.

Shows are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Gates open for each show at 4:30 p.m.

