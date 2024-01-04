STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Preparations were underway across Massachusetts Thursday ahead of a storm that is expected to bring the region’s first significant snowfall of the season.

The storm is expected to arrive late Saturday night and linger through much of the day Sunday, dropping up to 12 inches of snow in some spots.

Keeping an eye on the forecasts, members of the public and public officials alike have been busy.

“We’re going through everything, making sure all the fluids are ready,” said Stoneham DPW Director Brett Gonsalves.

“We’ll go through all the equipment and make sure everything is running properly,” he continued. “We’ll test everything again like we’ve done…and have everything loaded for when we get the call to go in.”

In Medford, 7NEWS found one work crew on Thursday afternoon racing to wrap up solar panel installation projects before the winter weather arrives.

“We’re going to try to get it all done before the snow comes in to make sure nothing is going to leak, nothing is going to fall off the roof, ” one worker said.

Back in Stoneham, at Tire King Services, drivers were scrambling to get snow tires before the first flakes fall.

For Bruce Round of Round’s Hardware, also in Stoneham, Thursday was all about stocking the shelves with storm supplies, including snow brushes and shovels as well as sand and salt.

“It’s all electronic up here in the brain for a hardware guy,” Round said. “As soon as you hear snow is coming, then you make sure that all your stock is there, everything is ready to go.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to join city public works staff on Friday to publicly discuss local preparations for Sunday’s storm.

Off Cape Cod, the Steamship Authority detailed possible disruptions on Thursday, warning gusty winds during Sunday’s storm “will have the potential to cause service cancellations.”

“Disruptions are most likely to occur on the Nantucket route, although cancellations on the Martha’s Vineyard route are possible as well,” the Steamship Authority said.

Officials said they are waiving change and cancellation fees for Sunday travel and urged travelers to follow forecasts for updated information.

