BOSTON (WHDH) - Restaurant owners in the North End announced Friday that they have hired a lawyer and are considering suing Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Outraged restaurant owners said the $7,500 fee that they have been asked to pay in order to participate in this season’s outdoor dining program is unfair when restaurants in other neighborhoods do not have to.

Outdoor dining will return on April 1 but North End eateries must wait until May 1 before offering patio seating to customers, according to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. North End restaurant owners have also been ordered to pay an additional $450 per month for each parking spot they use for outdoor seating.

The city said it instituted the changes to the North end’s outdoor dining program in the interest of public safety, keeping streets clean, and enforcing traffic laws.

In a statement, Mayor Wu’s Office said, “The City made some changes to the outdoor dining program in the North End based on feedback received from the community. A committee of community members and local elected officials will advise how those funds are spent to mitigate the impact of the program on the residents of the neighborhood.”

Restaurant owners said they will not stand for it.

“We are prepared to fight the mayor. As I said a couple of days ago, she’d better roll up her sleeves, because we’re ready,” said Monica’s Trattoria co=owner George Mendoza. “She’s got an opportunity now to go back and do some soul-searching and realize that what she’s doing isn’t fair, and it’s prejudiced — and she’s in charge. The ball is on her court. We hope that she makes the right decision, and she treats us like she treats the rest of the city.”

Owners have until April 10 to pay the fees.

