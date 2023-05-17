FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The stage is nearly set at Gillette Stadium for Taylor Swift’s three performances this weekend, with thousands of Swifties expected to have a big impact on the area.

All the while, throughout the run of shows that start on Friday, authorities will be cracking down on who can get anywhere near the stadium.

“Our goal is provide a safe and secure environment for everyone that goes to Gillette,” Foxboro Police Deputy Chief Richard Noonan said.

It’s a departure from how things went down during the singer’s tour stop in Philadelphia last weekend, where some fans crowded the venue’s parking lot and set up lawn chairs instead of buying stadium tickets, leaving some “Bad Blood” with officials.

It’s a workaround that won’t be an option in Foxboro, though, with a Kraft Sports and Entertainment spokesperson telling 7NEWS:

“Guests will be required to show an event ticket to get into the parking lot and guests not holding a ticket will be turned away.”

As anticipation builds for local stops on Swift’s first tour in five years, residents are preparing for traffic trouble they know “All Too Well.”

“[It] can be a nightmare,” said Laurie Asencios, a local who, along with other neighbors, is getting permits in order to drive around police-enforced traffic checkpoints for concertgoers in order to get home.

“It’s very hard,” Asencios said when asked how difficult getting home without a pass can be. “Actually, you’ll probably sit in traffic for a couple of hours.”

As concert dates near, businesses are also hoping to cash in.

At Lafayette House along Route 1, restaurant owner Ron Young said Wednesday that his business was already sold out for parking.

“We’re also sold out for reservations and we don’t take anybody who’s not going to the concert,” Young said.

Young closes down his restaurant on concert days, catering solely to those attending shows.

Just down the road, the Gaard Motel has similar plans, with staff members telling 7NEWS their motel makes most of its money from offering its lot up for overflow parking during Gillette Stadium events.

“There are a lot of rooms rented around here,” staff member Tim Coffey also said.

All three Swift concerts, featuring Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE for two shows and Bridgers and Gracie Abrams on Sunday, are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. each night from May 19 through May 21.

