President Biden calling for more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - About a quarter of Americans are fully vaccinated against coronavirus but President Biden is calling for more people to get the shot.

“If you are fully vaccinated, two weeks beyond your last shot, you are nearly 100 percent protected against death from COVID, no matter what your age, no matter what your health history,” he said.

The president is reaching out to younger people to roll up their sleeves for the good of their community.

“Vaccines can save your own life, but they can also save your grandmother’s life, your co-worker’s life, the grocery store clerk or the delivery person helping you and your neighbors get through the crisis,” he said.

Red Sox star power is helping to pitch vaccinations at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston this week.

Wally the Green Monster and former Red Sox pitcher Manny Delcarmen have been on hand to raise awareness about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines.

“The only way we are going to beat this is everybody getting vaccinated,” Delcarmen said. “For us to get back to normal life and normal living, we all have to get vaccinated.”

National health experts say to get to herd immunity, the number of people fully vaccinated needs to about triple.

They’re fighting against possible hesitancy about the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six reports of rare blood clots.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the presidents, says, “This still is an exceedingly rare complication.”

Health experts are encouraging those who are hesitant to get vaccinated to look again at the science.

“Hit the reset button, look at the evidence,” said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.

