BOSTON (WHDH) - President Joe Biden will meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales this week, as he is travelling to Boston at the same time as the British royals.

According to the Daily Mail, Biden is expected to meet with William and Kate on Friday. The White House and British officials are working to finalize those plans.

The president is in town to attend a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, while the royals will be in the area as part of their three-day trip to announce the winners of the Earthshot Prize.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)