President George H.W. Bush’s service dog takes watch over casket in touching photo

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - “Mission Complete.”

That’s what the caption read for a touching photo of former president George H.W. Bush’s service dog, Sully, next to the casket of his owner.

The Bush family’s post-White House spokesman Jim McGrath shared the photo on Twitter Sunday with the hashtag #remembering41.

Sully accompanied Bush one last time on a flight to Washington D.C. for memorial services.

Former president George W. Bush says the dog will go back into service to help veterans at Walter Reed National Military Center.