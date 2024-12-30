CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - As tributes and memorials pour in for the late President Jimmy Carter, one small community in Worcester County is remembering him for a unique visit he made during his presidency.

Carter visited Clinton, Mass. in March 1977, as his goal was to connect with communities across the United States by staying at locals’ homes.

Out of the roughly 12,000 people living in Clinton at the time, Carter chose the Thompsons as his host family.

“He was very down-to-earth. You could talk to him like I’m talking to you,” said Hester Davidson, whose parents housed the president.

Last year, Davidson told 7News why she believes her family was chosen.

“I believe it was because their house was so big, but there was a vacant house across the street for the Secret Service, and then Town Hall was right down the street,” she said.

Town Hall was where Carter spoke to the Clinton community about restoring trust in government officials — something the residents pressed him on in a post-Nixon era.

Carter reportedly took 18 questions at that Town Hall before making his way to Chestnut Street to stay at the Thompsons’.

The family moved out years ago, but they left the new owners with the history, including a plaque and photos commemorating Carter’s stay.

The Thompsons’ son-in-law said the Carters were so kind that they even returned the favor, hosting his in-laws at the White House.

“They don’t make them like that anymore. Few and far between — great guy,” said Ed Davidson.

Mr. and Mrs. Thompson have both since passed away. The family said the late president sent condolence cards to them.

