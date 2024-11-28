NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - While on Nantucket for Thanksgiving, President Joe Biden spent time Thursday calling members of the military to thank them for their service.

He was also seen shaking hands of firefighters with his visiting family. Biden has spent the holiday on the island for more than 40 years.

The Massachusetts State Police, United States Secret Service, and military assets staged on the island ahead of this year’s trip.

When asked Thursday about President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to impose trade tariffs with Mexico and Canada, Biden said he thinks it is a bad move.

