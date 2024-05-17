BOSTON (WHDH) - President Joe Biden will be in New England next week, with a pair of visits scheduled in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Officials in a statement said Biden will travel first to New Hampshire on Tuesday, May 21. He will then travel to Boston.

The White House did not share additional information about Biden’s plans for his visits but said additional details would follow.

The upcoming presidential trip to the region comes just under six months after Biden appeared at a trio of campaign fundraisers in Boston.

Biden spoke with event attendees and was met with some protests as he moved about the city.

