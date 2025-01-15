BOSTON (WHDH) - Refugees in Gaza are hopeful they can soon return home and sleep relatively well at night in light of the ceasefire agreement announced Wednesday.

But here in Boston, Marc Baker, a rabbi who runs Combined Jewish Philanthropies is taking a “wait and see” stance.

“I think we can be cautiously hopeful,” Rabbi Baker said. “This is so emotionally fraught. We’ve been watching with bated breathe, frankly for 467 days. And this deal, and this ceasefire, is definitely cause for celebration that some hostages will return to their families and relatively soon. But there’s so much that can go wrong, and we need to see as this plays out.”

A former Israeli consul general says the fact that President – Elect Donald Trump is about to take office, and demanded a ceasefire, has everything to do with this breakthrough and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to agree to a deal.

“The only factor is Trump. Once Mr. Trump won in November, and said and made it clear three times, that he wants this wrapped up before he enters the White House on January 20, then Mr. Netanyahu was under serious pressure,” said Former Israeli Consul General Alon Pinkas.

But Rabbi Baker says there is reason to credit President Joe Biden’s leadership as well.

“I think a lot of leaders have been working very hard on this for a long time. And from what I hear, President Trump and the incoming administration, and President Biden and the current administration, have been working very closely on this,” said Rabbi Baker.

Rabbi Baker says he really has no idea if Americans could be released in the coming weeks, but he sure hopes so.

