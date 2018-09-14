President of Columbia Gas addresses Merrimack Valley gas disaster amid criticism

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The president of the embattled Columbia Gas company addressed the public Friday nearly 24 hours after as many as 70 gas explosions and fires rocked the communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

Just minutes after Gov. Charlie Baker and Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera declared a state of emergency and slammed the company’s apparent lack of response, Columbia Gas President Steve Bryant offered his condolences to the family of 18-year-old Leonel Rondon — who died Thursday — and said they’re focused on ensuring the safety of customers.

Fed up with the company’s inability to put together a plan to restore gas service and determine what caused the disaster, Baker has placed Eversource in charge of the coordinated effort to restore utility services.

Bryant supported the decision, saying, “If the judgment of the governor is to bring Eversource into the mix then we will support that approach to this.”

Bryant said he and his crews waited until 2 a.m. Friday to determine just what services would be needed. He also said he contacted the Northeast Gas Association, who then provided the resources.

Amid withering criticism, Bryant stressed that he felt the company “advanced this as rapidly as it could be advanced.”

As of 3 p.m., Columbia Gas had shut off service to 3,230 homes and businesses.

“We are continuing to work on shutting gas service off,” Bryant said. “I expect that by Saturday or Sunday we will have covered all 8,000 customers.”

An hour later, the company deployed 296 field employees to survey the damage.

A hundred employees from affiliate companies in Philadelphia and Ohio are expected to arrive tomorrow.

Bryant would not comment on the cause of the explosions, saying that it was being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, which sent a “go-team” to the area Friday.

Though he did say, “I have no evidence or any reason to take any action against any employee at this point.”

When asked why people should feel safe in their own homes when their utilities are restored, Bryant said he and his team would be very methodical about their work.

“We are sorry and deeply concerned about the inconvenience,” Bryant said. “We’ve been using all our resources to get this project as far down the road as possible.”

Those impacted by Thursday events can call 866-388-3239. Additional updates will also be made available at http://www.columbiagasma.com.

A claims hotline has been set up at 800-590-5571 as well as a claims center that is set to open its doors on Sunday. The center will be located at Lawrence Public Library everyday from 8-5 until they are no longer needed.

