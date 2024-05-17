BOSTON (WHDH) - The president of the company that makes the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system on Friday pushed back against criticism of his company’s product, days after federal lawmakers from Massachusetts asked the Department of Homeland Security to launch an investigation into the technology and its funding.

Sen. Ed Markey, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley in a letter on Tuesday claimed ShotSpotter contributes to over-policing in Black and Latino communities. Officials also raised concerns about reported “false positive” ShotSpotter activations.

Markey, Warren and Pressley were joined in writing their letter by Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon.

In a response Wednesday, the company Sound Thinking said the letter and its claims “are without merit.”

“[W]e are confident that the DHS will see through this baseless attempt to disparage this critical public safety technology,” the statement continued.

On Friday, Sound Thinking President Ralph Clark again said the claims are false. He also said the ShotSpotter technology has been renewed in Boston and surrounding communities several times and argued the system, which detects gunshots using a network of microphones, is closing the gap on under-reported shootings.

“We’re detecting gunfire,” Clark said. “We don’t have any notion of race, or gender or anything like that.”

“[I]t happens to be that many victims of gunfire happen to be Black and brown folks — young men of color, oftentimes,” he said. “But that doesn’t make our system, by definition, racist at all.”

Lawmakers in their letter asked the DHS’ Office of Inspector General to investigate the department’s spending of taxpayer money on ShotSpotter. Among concerns, lawmakers said they wanted authorities to investigate whether ShotSpotter violates a portion of of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars recipients of federal financial assistance from discriminating based on race, color, and national origin.

Clark said ShotSpotter not only provides critical data but also saves lives because it speeds up officer response times.

Within Boston, Police Commissioner Michael Cox has said he wants to renew the city’s contract with Sound Thinking to keep using ShotSpotter technology.

The current contract ends in June.

