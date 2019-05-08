President of Lynnway Auto Auction to be arraigned Thursday on manslaughter charges

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - The president of an auto auction house in Billerica will be arraigned Thursday on five counts of manslaughter after the driver of an SUV accelerated out of control, killing five people and injuring seven others in 2017.

James Lamb, president of Lynnway Auto Auction, Inc., is slated to face a judge in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn at 9 a.m., a spokesperson for the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

A grand jury returned indictments in March that allege was Lamb criminally responsible for willfully, wantonly, and recklessly failing to take appropriate actions that could have prevented death.

A 2006 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 76-year-old employee, lurched out of control on the morning of May 3, 2017, and plowed into a group of people before slamming through a concrete wall.

After an extensive examination of the crash, investigators concluded that Lynnway Auto Auction, Inc. and Lamb, who was responsible for day-to-day operations, were aware of shortfalls in the safety measures in place at the auction facility and that they failed to ensure that all drivers were properly licensed and trained.

The crash claimed the lives of 48-year-old Brenda Lopez and 49-year-old Pantaleon Santos, both of Rhode Island, 36-year-old Leezandra Aponte, of Lowell, 55-year-old Ruben Espaillat, of Methuen, and 50-year-old Elliott Rowlands Jr., of Buzzards Bay.

Based on a review of video surveillance of the crash, investigators determined that the Jeep pulled up to the garage door and within seconds rapidly accelerated, leaving the red vehicle travel lane and crossing into the blue pedestrian lane. The vehicle continued until it crashed through a cinder block wall.

Investigators say the driver crossed the entire length of the auction house in under four seconds. Based on the reconstruction of the crash, it is estimated that the vehicle was traveling at about 32 mph before crashing.

The driver was never criminally charged even though they were driving with an expired driver’s license. Under Massachusetts Law, an individual is allowed to operate a motor vehicle on private property without a license.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)