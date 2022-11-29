BOSTON (WHDH) - President Joe Biden will be back in Massachusetts this week, travelling to Boston at the same time the Prince and Princes of Wales will be in the city.

The White House announced Biden will be arriving for Friday, Dec. 2, in order to attend a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Further details on the visit were not given.

Biden will be in Boston at the same time British royals William and Kate will be in the area as part of their three-day trip to announce the winners of the Earthshot Prize, which will include a ceremony at MGM Music Hall in Fenway on Friday.

In its announcement, the White House did not mention whether the President would be meeting with the royals while they are all in the Bay State at the same time.

Biden was previously in Massachusetts last week for the Thanksgiving holiday, staying in Nantucket with family. He also visited the state several times earlier in the year to promote infrastructure projects and climate change initiatives.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)