WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is misrepresenting a report on British crime statistics by blaming an uptick in police-reported incidents on “Radical Islamic terror.”

Britain’s Office for National Statistics this week reported a 13 percent crime increase from the previous year in England and Wales. The report says the uptick “reflects a range of factors,” including an increase in incidents, improvements to how crimes are recorded and more victims coming forward. The report does not mention Islam.

Early Friday morning, Trump tweeted: “Just out report: ‘United Kingdom crime rises 13% annually amid spread of Radical Islamic terror.'” It was not clear what source Trump was quoting, as that line does not appear in the report.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)