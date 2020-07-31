President Trump criticizes court’s decision to overturn the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

(WHDH) President Donald Trump reacted to the federal appeals court’s decision to overturn the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Friday evening.

Trump stood on the Tarmac in Florida on the way to an event when he criticized the ruling calling it “ridiculous.”

“I see in Boston, where you have the animal that killed so many people during the Boston Marathon, they just sent his conviction for the death penalty to the lower courts so they’ll argue about that for a long time,” he said. “It’s ridiculous.”

The three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston issued the decision more than six months after arguments were heard in the case.

The April 15, 2013, attack killed three people and injured more than 260 others.

Tsarnaev was convicted on 30 charges, including conspiracy and use of a weapon of mass destruction. He’s been serving his sentence in a high-security supermax prison in Colorado.

His brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was killed in a gun battle with police days after the two brothers detonated two pressure-cooker bombs near the marathon finish line.

