CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - President Trump demanded a $1 billion settlement from Harvard University to restore federal funding after months of failed negotiations.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said Harvard refused any deal that includes a cash payment. He said the university instead wanted to negotiate a workforce development agreement that the president called convoluted and wholly inadequate.

The university has not yet responded publicly to Trump’s latest demands.

