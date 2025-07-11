President Donald Trump has landed in Texas for a firsthand look at the devastation caused by catastrophic flooding that has killed at least 120 people, which the administration has characterized as a once-in-a-lifetime event.

While the administration isn’t backing away from its pledges to shutter the Federal Emergency Management Agency and return disaster response to the states as part of Trump’s push to slash federal services, it has lessened its focus on the topic since the July 4 disaster, underscoring how tragedy can complicate political calculations. Ahead of his Texas visit, Trump approved a request from Gov. Abbott to extend the major disaster declaration beyond Kerr County, making eight additional counties eligible for financial assistance for recovery efforts.

The president is expected to do an aerial tour of some of the hard-hit areas, a relatively common practice that allows presidents to visit disaster sites and hopefully ease logistical burdens for authorities on the ground. The White House also says he’ll visit the state emergency operations center to meet with first responders and relatives of flood victims. Trump will also get a briefing from officials.

Here's the latest:

Trump tours flood-devastated Central Texas

Near a firetruck parked next to uprooted trees, the first couple and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott could be seen peering at a map and received a briefing from emergency response officials.

The president, in a suit and tie, donned a white USA ballcap against the heat. First lady Melania Trump was dressed down, in a khaki jacket, olive pants and Converse sneakers, as well as her own, dark ballcap.

Later, the Trumps posed for pictures with police officers and officials wearing hardhats.

State Department staffer says they were cut while already on administrative leave

Jessica Bradley Rushing, who worked at the State Department office tasked with Afghan relocation efforts, told The Associated Press she was shocked Friday when she received a dismissal notice from the agency.

Rushing had already signed a deferred resignation agreement with State in March that put her on administrative leave until end of September.

She said in a phone interview with AP that she spent the entire morning getting updates from her colleagues still at State’s Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE) “who were watching sort of this carnage take place within the office.”

“I never even anticipated that I could be at risk for that because I’m already on administrative leave and then I happened to open my email and see that I also got the ‘RIF’ notice,” Rushing said.

Foreign service union blasts State Department cuts as ‘untethered from merit or mission’

The American Foreign Service Association, the union that represents U.S. diplomats, said it opposes the Trump administration’s decision to cut 18% of its workforce Friday “at a moment of great global instability.”

“In less than six months, the U.S. has shed at least 20 percent of its diplomatic workforce through shuttering of institutions and forced resignations,” the organization said in a statement. “Losing more diplomatic expertise at this critical global moment is a catastrophic blow to our national interests.

The group added that if the administration had issues with excess staffing, there were “clear, institutional mechanisms” that could have resolved that issued.

“Instead, these layoffs are untethered from merit or mission. They target diplomats not for how they’ve served or the skills they have, but for where they happen to be assigned. That is not reform,” the statement continued.

Trumps get ready to see flood damage by air

Trump was wearing a suit without a tie as he boarded Marine One in Texas and prepared to do an aerial tour of the flooding devastation.

Trump lands in Texas

Air Force One has touched down in San Antonio and will be traveling to Kerrville.

Kerr County commissioner calls Trump’s visit to the flooded communities a good thing

“He’s here to pledge his federal support like he already has with FEMA. That’s important as a leader to be where the point of friction is. That’s what a leader does.” Jeff Holt said.

Holt is also a member of the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department. If Trump asks him what they need for the future, Holt said he will tell the president “(phone) towers, then maybe a little better early warning system.”

Holt noted the early warning system is a topic for the state Legislature in a special session that starts July 23.

