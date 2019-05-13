President Trump takes credit for recent Red Sox success

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump is taking credit for the weekend beatdown that the Boston Red Sox put on the Seattle Mariners.

In a tweet Monday morning, Trump said, “Has anyone noticed that all the Boston Red Sox have done is WIN since coming to the White House!”

Trump honored the 2019 World Series champions on Thursday. Boston then returned home, swept their three-game series and outscored the Mariners to a tune of 34-8.

“The White House visit is becoming the opposite of being on the cover of Sports Illustrated,” Trump added.

The Red Sox are back on track and now sit at 22-19. Boston began the season by dropping eight out of their first 10 games.

