President Trump to appoint Bill Belichick to his sports council

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump is appointing New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick to his “Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition,” the White House announced Friday.

Trump overhauled the council in 2016 to put a focus on promoting, encouraging and motivating children to become physically active and to participate in sports.

Belichick, among many others, will serve a two-year term. It’s known publically that Trump and Belichick are good friends. In 2016, Belichick penned a letter to Trump congratulating him on his presidential campaign.

Trump also announced his intent to appoint ex-NFL star Herschel Walker, LPGA golfer Natalie Gulbis, volleyball player Misty May-Treanor and longtime Yankees closer Mariano Rivera.

