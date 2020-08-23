President Trump to make campaign stop, deliver remarks in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - President Trump plans to deliver remarks during a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday, campaign officials said.

The campaign stop will come a day after Trump accepts his party’s nomination for president during a virtual convention.

Trump is scheduled to speak from the PeriCohas Hanger at 6 p.m. on Friday night, his campaign said in a statement. Doors will open to the public at 3 p.m.

