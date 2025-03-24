BOSTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said Monday that ICE arrested 370 undocumented migrants in the Boston area over the last week.

Homan said he personally traveled to Boston to help agents track them down. He said ICE, along with a slew of other federal agencies including the FBI, carried out a five-day operation.

Homan said the migrants arrested include people “wanted for murder or to serve a criminal sentence for murder, along with drug traffickers, child sexual predators and numerous other violent public safety threats.”

He called out Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, saying they refuse to cooperate with ICE.

