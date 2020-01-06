Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar kicks off 2020 with a surge, says things are just heating up

BOSTON (WHDH) - Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is kicking 2020 off with a surge and according to her, things are just heating up.

The Minnesota senator raised more than $11 million in the final three months of 2019, making it her strongest fundraising quarter yet.

7’s Justin Dougherty sat down with Klobuchar Monday to ask her what has changed?

According to her, it all came down to, “The debates. More and more people were able to see me and my argument that we need a president that wants to be the president for all of America and not just half of America.”

While her numbers are good enough to qualify for the next debate, she is still behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and Andrew Yang.

“It’s not all about money. It’s about people,” she said. “We have already got billionaires that run more ads on TV shows that I actually go on and I know that. But somehow, I am ahead of those guys so, that must mean something.”

Senator Klobuchar is confident she can close the gap when voters hit the ballot box in the upcoming primaries.

“I think some of the policies of some of my friends on that stage are not where the American people are,” she challenged.

But the senator may shoon have a tough time holding onto her momentum.

The Senate impeachment trial could soon begin with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sending articles of impeachment.

“I believe at some point she will but I fully support her trying to use leverage to get witnesses.”

When asked how she will manage to balance her schedule between what is to be a lengthy Senate hearing and the grueling campaign trail, Klobuchar responded simply, “By being magic.”

But the fact that she is a Democrat does not mean she has made up her mind on how she plans to vote.

“I’ve been very clear that I feel that these are impeachable offenses and that the House hearing should move forward. But I’ve said that I want to look at each count and look at the evidence,” she said.

If and when the trial does move forward, the senator says she will rely on her growing list of endorsements and even her husband and daughter to hit the campaign trail.

“I’m going to have people that will be able to speak for me and then I’ll be Skyping in, I don’t need a lot of sleep. I’m looking forward to the debates. We just keep going forward,” she said.

Klobuchar will take the debate stage alongside four other candidates in the coming week.

This event will kick off a debate blitz for the Dems who will be holding three more over the course of six weeks.

Q. Would you have ordered the airstrike? A. "I want to look at all the facts. I do not believe, looking at it right now, it's something I would've done. But again, I'm not going to commit to that until I see what we have for information of why they did it."#7News — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) January 7, 2020

