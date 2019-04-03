Presidential candidate Buttigieg makes campaign stop in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg made a campaign stop Wednesday in Boston.

The democratic hopeful stopped by Northeastern University to chat with students about millennials in politics.

Buttigieg said he’s astonished his campaign has ramped up so quickly.

When asked to comment on allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden, he said everyone is being held to a very high standard, and that’s not a bad thing.

