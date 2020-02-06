Presidential candidates set focus on NH ahead of next week’s primary

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - With nearly all the results counted in the Iowa Democratic caucuses, presidential candidates are trying to keep up their momentum as they campaign in New Hampshire ahead of next week’s primary.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are nearly tied with 97 percent of Iowa precincts reporting.

Buttigieg, 38, told 7NEWS the numbers out of Iowa are validation for a hard-fought campaign.

“Our campaign will keep reaching out to progressives, to moderates, to independents. We’re even seeing some Republicans crossing over,” he said.

RELATED: Buttigieg continues to surge in NH, Sanders maintains a big lead in latest 7NEWS/EMERSON COLLEGE TRACKING POLL

Former Vice President Joe Biden is another top contender for the Democratic nomination despite placing fourth in the Iowa caucus results.

“I’m not gonna sugar-coat it. We took a gut punch in Iowa; the whole process took a gut punch. But look, this isn’t the first time in my life I’ve been knocked down,” he told supporters in Somersworth.

Sanders also spoke in New Hampshire on Wednesday before flying to Washington, D.C. to vote in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

“Frankly, I would have preferred to be campaigning in New Hampshire and Iowa during the period, but an impeachment is a rarity and of enormous consequence,” he said.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren briefly left the campaign trail to cast her vote in Washington, D.C.

“Usually I can stay forever to do selfies. Today, I’m headed to Washington to vote for the impeachment of Donald Trump,” she told her supporters.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar also left New Hampshire for the impeachment trial.

The New Hampshire primary is slated for Tuesday.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest on the presidential candidates’ campaigns.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)