SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - With Super Tuesday fast approaching, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to speak to voters in Massachusetts.

The presidential hopeful will hold a rally in Springfield at the MassMutual Center on Friday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

He is also scheduled to hold a rally on the Boston Common at noon on Saturday.

Massachusetts is one of 14 states that will cast ballots on Tuesday.

Early voting began in the Bay State this past Monday.

