Presidential hopeful Buttigieg in Malden to show support for striking Stop & Shop workers

MALDEN (WHDH) - Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was in Malden Friday to show his support for striking Stop & Shop workers.

“This largest private sector labor action strike in three years is sending a message that’s going to ripple out far beyond New England,” he said. “The message is that companies do right by their workers.”

The mayor of South Bend, Ind. says he’s standing with the workers who walked off the job more than a week ago.

“These workers feel a generational obligation to stand up for the ones who are going to come after them. When they’re willing to make that stand at great personal sacrifice, I think politicians need to have their back.”

Thursday, Vice President Joe Biden visited Stop & Shop workers walking the picket line in Dorchester.

“This is morally wrong what’s going on around the country, and I’ve had enough of it. I’m sick of it, and so are you,” Biden said.

Stop & Shop tells 7News: “We have offered fair and responsible contracts and remain in active negotiations to reach new agreements as quickly as possible that keep our associates among the highest paid grocery retail workers in New England, while also providing excellent health care and increased contributions to a defined benefit pension plan.”

Meantime, workers at the Stop & Shop in Malden say they’re glad to have the high-profile support.

“It’s amazing the support, the outreach from the community, actually the nation at this point. It’s very moving, you know,” said employee Greg Gentleman.

Employee Pat McNeil added: “It’s great. The more support we can get, the quicker, hopefully, we can get back in there and work. It’s great to hear they support us.”

