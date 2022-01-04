SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Market Basket in New Hampshire was evacuated Tuesday after a pressure cooker was found in a shopping carriage in the parking lot, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the grocery store’s parking lot at the Southgate Plaza on Lafayette Road in Seabrook roped off the area as investigators examined the device, according to Seabrook Police Chief Brett Walker.

Walker says no threat was found and that someone left the cooker in the carriage as a prank.

The store has since reopened to customers.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Seabrook NH Police Chief says Market Basket has reopened after someone left a pressure cooker in a shopping carriage in the parking lot this morning..Chief says if this was supposed to be a prank no one here finds it funny #7News pic.twitter.com/8erdspSVjv — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 4, 2022

