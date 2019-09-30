ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pressure cooker found unattended on a bench at the Rowley MBTA Commuter Rail station led to evacuations of nearby homes Monday morning.

Authorities, including the MBTA Transit Police bomb squad, responding to the scene just after 6 a.m. evacuated the station and nearby homes, causing widespread delays on the Newburyport/Rockport Line.

The scene was cleared when an investigation revealed that the pressure cooker was harmless.

A neighbor reported seeing the pressure cooker with other discarded kitchen appliances on Depot Way on Sunday.

Rowley police say they believe someone took the pressure cooker from those discarded items and placed it on the bench.

The incident remains under investigation by Rowley and transit police.

Residents have been allowed to return to their homes, the Rowley Commuter Rail station has reopened and trains on the Newburyport/Rockport Line are back on schedule.

