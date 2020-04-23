Prestigious university develops technology that’s believed to block coronavirus from infecting human cells

(WHDH) — Researchers at a highly renowned university say they have developed technology that is believed to block the coronavirus from infecting human cells.

The technology is based on synthetic DNA, known as an “aptamer,” and it targets and binds with a human protein called nucleolin, according to the University of Lousiville.

This particular aptamer has the potential to stop an array of diseases, including the coronavirus, from “hijacking” nucleolin to replicate inside the body, early tests have shown.

Louisville says it is currently working to fast-track the breakthrough development. They have also submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration to get approval to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Paula Bates, John Trent, and Don Miller discovered the aptamer, according to the university. The trio initially experimented with using it is a potential therapeutic drug to treat different types of cancer.

When the coronavirus pandemic took hold of America, Bates is said to have partnered with researcher Kenneth Palmer to apply the technology in a way to combat COVID-19.

“I am fortunate to be at UofL, which is one of the few places in the country where we have the facilities to do experiments using the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” Bates said.

Palmer, the director of Louisville’s Center for Predictive Medicine for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases, has since conducted “proof-of-concept experiments showing the aptamer was effective against the virus at doses previous research has shown to be safe in patients,” the university said.

He is also said to be working on another potential COVID-19 treatment, Q-Griffithsin, which was developed in partnership with the National Cancer Institute and the University of Pittsburgh.

