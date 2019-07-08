Pretrial hearing in Nantucket could bring actor Kevin Spacey face-to-face with accuser

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Actor Kevin Spacey may come face-to-face with his accuser during a pretrial hearing in Nantucket District Court on Monday.

Spacey’s accuser and his parents are expected to be in court to explain how a crucial piece of evidence, the accuser’s phone, could have gone missing.

The actor is accused of groping a then 18-year-old busboy at the Club Car Restaurant on Nantucket in July of 2016.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The alleged victim texted his girlfriend and sent a video the night of the alleged encounter.

Now, the phone is missing.

If the family is unable to turn over the cellphone by Monday, they will be forced to explain to the judge how it could have disappeared.

There is no word on if Spacey will appear for the hearing.

The actor made a surprise appearance in court last month in what turned out to be a big legal victory for his defense.

Spacey’s attorney revealed that the alleged victim’s mother, former TV anchor Heather Unruh, had deleted what she referred to as “frat boy activities” from her son’s phone before turning it over to police.

The defense team wants the cellphone so that a forensics expert can examine the deleted items to see if there is anything to help Spacey’s case.

Monday’s hearing comes just days after the civil suit against Spacey was abruptly dropped.

Less than two weeks after it was filed, the attorney for the alleged victim dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be filed again.

British police recently came to the U.S. to interview Spacey about more allegations of sexual assault.

They are investigating six different claims.

It is unclear where or when those alleged encounters took place.

