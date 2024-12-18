DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pretrial hearing is slated to take place Wednesday in the case of the Duxbury mother charged with murder.

Lindsay Clancy is accused of strangling her three young children last year when her husband went out to pick up dinner. Clancy then tried to take her own life.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty. The defense says she was struggling with her mental health following the birth of her third child, and that she was overmedicated.

Prosecutors argue she planned the killings.

