WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wayland on Thursday released the sketch of a man who reportedly asked a young girl to get into his car.

The alleged suspect was driving a small black sedan in the area of Rice Road when he stopped and asked the child if she wanted a ride, according to the Wayland Police Department.

The child immediately went to her friend’s house and the man in question left the area, police added.

Area residents say social media has allowed the details surrounding the incident to spread quickly.

“Just be aware and keep up with social media police,” said Laura English. “I think the social media piece is really important, I think that was how I found out about it, and it was pretty alarming.”

Police say the man could be between 30 and 40 years of age. He is described as white, with an athletic build, black hair, dark eyes, bushy eyebrows, and a wide jaw.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 508-358-4721.

